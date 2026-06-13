Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 528,366 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316,894 shares of the company's stock after selling 528,366 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 4.45% of NETSTREIT worth $76,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,226,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,841,000 after purchasing an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,531,000 after purchasing an additional 986,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,653,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,170 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $20.32 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

Insider Transactions at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $382,472.40. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $22.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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