Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369,354 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,099 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 2.25% of Curbline Properties worth $54,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 100,915 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curbline Properties

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 83,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,244,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,591,997.51. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CURB

Curbline Properties Stock Up 3.6%

CURB stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.55. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Curbline Properties's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.35%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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