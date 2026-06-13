Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,620,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,712,558 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 5.5% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.54% of Prologis worth $3,015,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 23,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $148.49 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $149.70. The business's 50 day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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