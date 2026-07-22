Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,467 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 546.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 181 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 9.6%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $175.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.18 and a 52-week high of $420.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841 in the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $224.00 to $209.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $245.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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