Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.1% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $5,970,285,000 after acquiring an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $661,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $402,890,000 after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 829,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $187,488,000 after acquiring an additional 241,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $264,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy.

Coinbase is expanding beyond spot crypto with new products, including gold and silver perpetual futures, prediction markets, and AI-agent payment infrastructure, which supports its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth.

The company and AWS/Stripe announced AI-agent payment capabilities using USDC, reinforcing Coinbase’s role in stablecoin and blockchain infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive, saying Coinbase could benefit from the CLARITY Act and revenue diversification even after trimming price targets. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow.

Coinbase reported record market share and strong derivatives traction, suggesting its platform is still gaining relevance even as overall trading volumes slow. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue.

Coinbase resumed trading after a roughly seven-hour AWS-related outage, but the incident highlighted operational risk rather than a permanent business issue. Negative Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits.

Several Wall Street firms cut price targets after the earnings miss, reflecting lower near-term expectations for trading revenue and profits. Negative Sentiment: The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability.

The AWS outage disrupted Coinbase’s trading services and may have added to investor frustration around platform reliability. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase also announced layoffs and an AI-driven restructuring, underscoring cost pressure and a tougher demand backdrop for its core business.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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