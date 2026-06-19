Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,416 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.8% of Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compound Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Coinbase Global worth $60,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,941 in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $163.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average of $201.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Coinbase Global's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here