Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113,062 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 113,062 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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