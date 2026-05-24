Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,288 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,288 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $305.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $254.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $309.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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