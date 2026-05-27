Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,830 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after purchasing an additional 958,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.76.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 6.1%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $217.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded Marvell to buy, saying the company is well positioned to benefit from AI networking demand and the broader AI infrastructure buildout.

HSBC upgraded Marvell to buy, saying the company is well positioned to benefit from AI networking demand and the broader AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts boosted price targets ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment and helping push MRVL higher as investors bet on another strong quarter.

Several analysts boosted price targets ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment and helping push MRVL higher as investors bet on another strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Preview coverage continues to highlight Marvell’s exposure to booming data center spending, with expectations for revenue growth and an earnings beat tied to AI demand.

Preview coverage continues to highlight Marvell’s exposure to booming data center spending, with expectations for revenue growth and an earnings beat tied to AI demand. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell is scheduled to report earnings after the close on May 27, and options/preview coverage suggests traders are bracing for a sizable post-earnings move.

Marvell is scheduled to report earnings after the close on May 27, and options/preview coverage suggests traders are bracing for a sizable post-earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish setup, some commentary warns expectations are now very high after the stock’s sharp AI-driven rally, which could leave little room for disappointment.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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