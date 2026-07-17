Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Colgate-Palmolive logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the first quarter, buying 32,721 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,009,014 shares worth about $86 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted positions in CL, and hedge funds and other institutions now own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
  • Colgate-Palmolive beat quarterly expectations with $0.97 EPS on $5.32 billion in revenue, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share payable August 14, yielding about 2.3% annually.
  • Interested in Colgate-Palmolive? Here are five stocks we like better.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $85,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company's stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,494 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.5% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 657,093 shares of the company's stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Right Now?

Before you consider Colgate-Palmolive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colgate-Palmolive wasn't on the list.

While Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines