Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584,998 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.70% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $476,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.8%

CL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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