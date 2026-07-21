Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190,038 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 225,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $442,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colgate-Palmolive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colgate-Palmolive wasn't on the list.

While Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here