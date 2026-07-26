Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,923 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,048 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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