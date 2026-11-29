Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,112 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $343.49 and its 200 day moving average is $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,116,870.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Melius Research set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $400.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

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