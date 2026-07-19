Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,116 Apple Inc. $AAPL

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,116 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $333.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.43.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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