Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Invests $1.51 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,736 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $296,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $4,767,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 28,569 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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