Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $393,778.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 59,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,184.68. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $5,189,397.74. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 242,649 shares worth $20,250,598. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $112.73 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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