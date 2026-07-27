Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after buying an additional 936,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $206.84 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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