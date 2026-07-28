Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 147,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $48,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get COLL alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $104,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 193.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 139,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,312,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 518,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 95.18% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Collegium Pharmaceutical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Collegium Pharmaceutical wasn't on the list.

While Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here