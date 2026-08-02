Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.42% of Colliers International Group worth $78,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Colliers International Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Colliers reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share , ahead of the $1.79 consensus estimate and up from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year over year to $1.38 billion. Colliers International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Colliers reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the $1.79 consensus estimate and up from $1.72 a year earlier. Revenue increased 16.7% year over year to $1.38 billion. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and reiterated an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced share price. BayStreet.CA analyst ratings

National Bank Financial raised its price target from $109 to $110 and reiterated an rating, implying approximately 11.6% upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145 but maintained a “sector outperform” rating. The reduced target is a modest negative signal, although the rating still indicates expected relative strength and substantial potential upside. Benzinga analyst ratings

Scotiabank lowered its price target from $150 to $145 but maintained a rating. The reduced target is a modest negative signal, although the rating still indicates expected relative strength and substantial potential upside. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion was below the $1.48 billion analyst estimate, a 6.8% shortfall despite strong year-over-year growth. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock more than the modest EPS beat is supporting it. Colliers International Group earnings report

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.8%

CIGI stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $171.51.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Colliers International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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