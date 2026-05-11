Colonial River Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Colonial River Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $428.35 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.98, a PEG ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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