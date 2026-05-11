Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Colonial River Investments LLC decreased its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 1.2% of Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. boosted its position in AppLovin by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the company's stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. The trade was a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $468.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.37. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $442.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price objective on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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