Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 35,750 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Colrain Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises 5.5% of Colrain Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Antero Resources by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after buying an additional 2,099,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 140.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after buying an additional 2,023,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 31.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,970,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $267,485,000 after buying an additional 1,922,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,309. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.33. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

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