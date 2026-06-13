Columbia Bank Has $6.77 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Columbia Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.9% of Columbia Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Columbia Bank's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $366.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $373.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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