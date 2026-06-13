Columbia Bank Sells 6,768 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Columbia Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,972 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.6% of Columbia Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Columbia Bank's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.85 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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