Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Sells 60,127 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,127 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 8.4% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $59,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company's stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,603 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "market perform" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This trade represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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