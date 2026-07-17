Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,940 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Comcast were worth $12,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 75.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.Comcast's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's payout ratio is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $35.50 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Comcast from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Comcast has recently shown relative strength versus the broader market, with one report noting the shares outperformed in the latest session and closed higher, suggesting some investors are still buying the dip ahead of earnings.

Comcast has recently shown relative strength versus the broader market, with one report noting the shares outperformed in the latest session and closed higher, suggesting some investors are still buying the dip ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report earnings on Thursday, and analysts are framing the release as a key test of whether Comcast can beat expectations amid signs of declining earnings. Analysts Estimate Comcast (CMCSA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

The company is set to report earnings on Thursday, and analysts are framing the release as a key test of whether Comcast can beat expectations amid signs of declining earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its price target on Comcast to $32.75 from $36 while keeping a sector perform rating, signaling reduced upside expectations rather than a major change in outlook.

Scotiabank lowered its price target on Comcast to $32.75 from $36 while keeping a sector perform rating, signaling reduced upside expectations rather than a major change in outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo also trimmed its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an Underweight rating, reinforcing a cautious stance on the stock.

Wells Fargo also trimmed its price target to $28 from $29 and maintained an Underweight rating, reinforcing a cautious stance on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Comcast agreed to a $117.5 million settlement related to the Xfinity data breach, adding legal, reputational, and cybersecurity overhang ahead of earnings.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

See Also

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