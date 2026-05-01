Comerica Bank Has $6.20 Million Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT - Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,742 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Vontier worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 42.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 115,740 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 583,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company's stock.

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Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $35.89 on Friday. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $808.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $765.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Vontier's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Vontier's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vontier from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNT

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

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