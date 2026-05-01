Comerica Bank Has $6.45 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Comerica Bank raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,446 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,511.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,066 shares of the company's stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 780,431 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 77.5% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,957 shares of the company's stock worth $78,434,000 after acquiring an additional 647,457 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7,226.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,320 shares of the company's stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 307,071 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $12,694,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $11,960,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GXO Logistics Trading Up 3.7%

GXO opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 9.83%. GXO Logistics's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.17.

View Our Latest Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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