Comerica Bank Has $807,000 Stake in RH $RH

Comerica Bank decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in RH were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 713.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RH by 87.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 169.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

RH Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:RH opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.89. RH has a one year low of $106.30 and a one year high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.48 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of RH investors, adding a legal overhang that could pressure the stock. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of RH investors, adding a legal overhang that could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: RH’s last earnings report missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing concerns about operating momentum and demand.

RH’s last earnings report missed analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing concerns about operating momentum and demand. Neutral Sentiment: RH is trading below its 50-day moving average and well under its 200-day moving average, indicating a still-challenged technical setup.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RH. Zelman & Associates restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $176.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

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