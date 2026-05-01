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Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Science Applications International logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Comerica Bank increased its stake in Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) by 46.2% in Q4, buying 19,554 shares to hold 61,863 shares worth about $6.23 million (≈0.14% of the company).
  • Institutional investors own roughly 76% of SAIC, led by Vanguard (4.55 million shares, ~$458.5M), while several others — including Pictet, Concurrent, Ruffer and Universal Beteiligungs — added or initiated positions in the quarter.
  • Analysts carry a consensus Hold rating with a $110.78 price target after recent downward revisions; SAIC beat Q earnings (EPS $2.62 vs. $1.79 expected) but missed revenue estimates and pays a $0.37 quarterly dividend (~1.5% yield).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Science Applications International.

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,863 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of Science Applications International worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,554,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,502,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. Science Applications International Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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