Comerica Bank Sells 14,839 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,530 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the company's stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts: Sign Up

Hasbro News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $105.00 target price on Hasbro in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hasbro from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hasbro from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.07.

Get Our Latest Report on HAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 7,773 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $800,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,384. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,058,144.66. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 413,342 shares of company stock worth $42,241,679 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.9%

HAS opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hasbro's payout ratio is presently -119.15%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hasbro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hasbro wasn't on the list.

While Hasbro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here