Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,472 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 186,522 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank's holdings in Twilio were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Twilio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS and revenue beat — Twilio reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.50 vs. consensus ~$1.26 and revenue of $1.41B, up 20% year/year, demonstrating continued top‑line acceleration. Read More.

Q1 EPS and revenue beat — Twilio reported non‑GAAP EPS of $1.50 vs. consensus ~$1.26 and revenue of $1.41B, up 20% year/year, demonstrating continued top‑line acceleration. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarter prompted an immediate bullish market reaction — multiple outlets note the share jump after the 20% revenue gain and beat on EPS, underscoring investor enthusiasm for the growth print. Read More.

Strong quarter prompted an immediate bullish market reaction — multiple outlets note the share jump after the 20% revenue gain and beat on EPS, underscoring investor enthusiasm for the growth print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance and optimistic June-quarter outlook — Twilio set Q2 EPS guidance well above prior expectations and gave revenue guidance slightly above Street views (midpoint ~ $1.43B), supporting expectations for further upside. Read More.

Raised guidance and optimistic June-quarter outlook — Twilio set Q2 EPS guidance well above prior expectations and gave revenue guidance slightly above Street views (midpoint ~ $1.43B), supporting expectations for further upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company lifts full‑year growth outlook driven by AI demand — Management raised its annual revenue growth forecast, citing AI‑driven demand for customer engagement tools as a tailwind. Read More.

Company lifts full‑year growth outlook driven by AI demand — Management raised its annual revenue growth forecast, citing AI‑driven demand for customer engagement tools as a tailwind. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Official press release and materials available — The company published the full Q1 release, slide deck and conference call materials for investors to review details and management commentary. Read More.

Official press release and materials available — The company published the full Q1 release, slide deck and conference call materials for investors to review details and management commentary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews highlighted margin focus going into the print — Some coverage flagged that margins remain an area investors will watch even as growth accelerates. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Weiss Ratings lowered Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $148.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 779.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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