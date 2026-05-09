Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total transaction of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at $108,962,077.20. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $87,618,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,950.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,529.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,215.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.79 and a 12-month high of $2,018.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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