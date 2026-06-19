Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.7% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 834 shares of the construction company's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the construction company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,971.17 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.98 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,823.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,416.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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