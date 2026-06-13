Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Storgate LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,276 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $125,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,670 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,411,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,893 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,877.52 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $489.54 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,386.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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