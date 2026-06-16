Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Munro Partners

Munro Partners lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Munro Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $489.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,792.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,396.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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