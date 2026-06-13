Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,800 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 45,748 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of Comfort Systems USA worth $181,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,393,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Storgate LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,276 shares of the construction company's stock worth $125,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.54 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,781.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,386.40.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total transaction of $7,792,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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