Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 47,646 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,099 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 900,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,373,774 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,616,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $108.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here