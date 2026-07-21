Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,343 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $359,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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