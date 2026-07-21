Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 11,699 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,685 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HD opened at $332.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company's fifty day moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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