Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 1,419,788 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,678,583 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,419,788 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises about 2.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.24% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $139,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629,334 shares of the bank's stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,087,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,072 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,554 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 264,172 shares of the bank's stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5%

DB opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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