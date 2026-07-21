Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $159.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,978,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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