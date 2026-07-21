Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 38,485 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here