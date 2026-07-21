Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Stryker were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here