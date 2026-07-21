Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,901,891 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $757,305,000 after buying an additional 443,477 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.7% in the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $283.84.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $284.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $302.31 and its 200 day moving average is $244.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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