Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 1,039.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,255 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 408,923 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 1.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.52.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.70 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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