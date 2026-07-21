Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,165 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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