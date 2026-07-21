Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,868 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Xylem were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $120.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $123.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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