Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 80,413 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Down 1.2%

PFE stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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